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New Fresno policy restricts immigration enforcement from operating on city-owned property
By Gisselle Medina,7 days ago
A policy to restrict ICE from staging and conducting enforcement on city-owned properties passed on the consent calendar, 6-1, with Councilmember Nick Richardson as the lone opponent. It follows a recent vote by the council to re-establish a $1 million Immigrant Legal Defense Fund to assist immigrants facing deportation. Mayor...
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