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Formal Look, Fabulous Night for Chamber Awards
By Marc W. Daly,8 days ago
Jackson, Mich. (WKHM) — A new formal look and revised presentation for the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Community Awards, held last night at the American 1 Events Center. Winners last night include Brick Award recipients Elevate Aesthetics, Potocki Orthodontics, and Midbrook Manufacturing and Fabrication. Phil Willis accepted the award last night for Jamie Willis and Todd Lyons.