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After Jensen Huang’s exit, what top financial advisors are doing with Nvidia: Exclusive CNBC poll
By Sharon Epperson@/in/sharoneppersoncnbc,8 days ago
In a CNBC flash poll of its Financial Advisor 100 and Financial Advisor Council, most respondents said they were holding their Nvidia positions steady; none said they were selling at the time of the poll. AI demand, valuation and Nvidia’s leadership or governance were the most-cited factors that could change...