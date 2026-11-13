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Susan Shie retrospective art exhibit celebrates artist's career in Wooster
By Submitted,4 days ago
When renowned artist Susan Shie was a child, her mother got her a coloring book with blank pages. “I quickly filled it up,” Shie said. “After that, my mom got the great idea to buy an end roll of big newsprint from the local newspaper. She’d plop this on the table and give me a big piece of paper to draw on. I went through them like crazy.”
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