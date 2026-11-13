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Best prediction market combos at Kalshi, Polymarket: Predictions for Pittsburgh, Houston, Knicks, Magic, NBA
By Andy Bryan,8 days ago
The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Friday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Pittsburgh Panthers to win and the Houston Cougars to win, a combo that pays $20.83 on a $10 trade. The second links the New York Knicks to win and Orlando Magic to win, a combo that pays $16.91 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: