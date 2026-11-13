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Decagon: How AI Service Agents Firm Hit US$4.5bn Valuation
By Adam Pond,4 days ago
Decagon Co-founder and CEO Jesse Zhang is scaling AI customer service agents across voice, chat and email for Chime, Duolingo, Hertz and Deutsche Telekom. Decagon was founded in August 2023. Little more than two years later, its AI agents had handled 80 million customer conversations and investors had valued the San Francisco company at US$4.5bn, triple its price six months earlier.