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Ryan J. Rusak joins USA TODAY as opinion editor
By DataBook,8 days ago
USA TODAY, part of USA TODAY Co. (NYSE: TDAY) announced that Ryan J. Rusak will join USA TODAY as opinion editor, effective Monday, Nov. 30. In this role, he will lead USA TODAY’s opinion strategy and coverage, overseeing editorials, columnists and guest contributors. He will also grow the audience for opinion content and evolve how we define engagement — expanding it to include video and off-platform audiences. Rusak will report to Monica Richardson, senior vice president of USA TODAY.