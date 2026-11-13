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Jarvis Hayes Jr., Justin Wise sign with Georgia basketball
By Kevin Kelley,8 days ago
Jarvis Hayes Jr. and Justin Wise have both officially signed with the Bulldogs, Georgia basketball head coach Mike White announced Thursday. At 6-foot-5, 175 pounds, Jarvis Hayes Jr. is listed as a four-star prospect across major recruiting services, ranking as the No. 7 shooting guard nationally and the No. 38 overall recruit according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
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