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Bessent points finger at Lutnick as scrutiny over Nvidia chip sales to China intensifies
By Sydney Carruth,8 days ago
The White House blame game over the Nvidia spy scandal spilled into public view on Friday, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting the Commerce Department should have taken more action on the artificial intelligence chipmaker’s sales to China. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has faced mounting scrutiny on Capitol Hill...