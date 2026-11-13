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AI Agents Are Exposing an Enterprise Visibility Gap
By Editorial,3 days ago
AI agents are exposing a visibility gap in enterprises: knowing existing systems is easier than understanding how they work together. By the end of 2026, Gartner expects 40% of enterprise applications to include task-specific AI agents, up from less than 5% around a year ago. Most of the conversation around that shift centres on the agents themselves: how quickly they can be deployed, what they can automate and the productivity gains.