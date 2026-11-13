undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
POLITICO launches The Enforcers by POLITICO, new franchise covering state attorneys general
By POLITICO Global Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Greenberger,8 days ago
ARLINGTON, Va. — POLITICO today launched The Enforcers by POLITICO, a new franchise covering state attorneys general, who are among the most consequential but least covered officials in American government. Attorneys general are increasingly on the front lines of policy with national and global implications, from AI to energy....