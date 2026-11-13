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Exclusive Clip: DJ Suss One Transforms Into Ebenezer Scrooge For Paramount Pictures’ Ebenezer
By Dana Abercrombie,8 days ago
There’s nothing like the holidays, the fun, the family, and the excitement of togetherness. But if you’re Ebenzer Scrooge, the holidays are far from the best time. Who needs celebration and cheer when there’s money to be made. When Charles Dickens published his classic novella A Christmas Carol, he introduced the world to one of literature’s most notorious antiheroes: Ebenezer Scrooge, a man whose name has become a synonym for greed and selfishness. But after a series of events, Ebenezer is faced with changing his ways or succumbing to an afterlife of nightmares.