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Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.13.26: Democrats’ Holscher prevails for Kansas governor
By Steve Benen,8 days ago
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * It took a while to call Kansas’ gubernatorial race, but on Thursday afternoon, The Associated Press announced that Democrat Cindy Holscher had prevailed over Republican Ty Masterson, and that she would succeed outgoing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who served two terms and could not legally seek a third.
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