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Elaine Bannigan’s Pinnacle Report: A review of Wellesley single-family homes
By admin,8 days ago
SPONSORED CONTENT—Elaine Bannigan of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty has for the past 24 years put out “The Pinnacle Report”, a regular, data-driven look at residential property sales in Wellesley. The following Report reveals how many homes went pending or under contract (not yet closed) during October, 2026 compared to same period, 2025.