undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Kentucky Negotiates Sale of Mid-City Mall in Louisville, Buyer Plans $60M Mixed-Use Redevelopment
8 days ago
LOUISVILLE, KY. — Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Kentucky has arranged the sale of Mid-City Mall, a 185,000-square-foot former shopping center in Louisville. The existing structure is scheduled for demolition in January 2027 to make way for a $60 million mixed-use project. Dubbed Mid City Market, the new development will be anchored by a Publix grocery store, alongside five retail buildings, expanded green space, pedestrian walkways and reduced parking.