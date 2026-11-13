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Kirsten and Greg Norman’s Colorado Ranch Is a Refined Take on Rustic Mountain Living
8 days ago
It’s easy to understand why Kirsten and Greg Norman don’t mind making the 2,200-mile leap from their sleek, yacht-inspired home in Florida to their remote log lodge in northwest Colorado. Traffic? Only if you count the elk. Noise? Not a peep. Humidity? Almost zero. And there isn’t one hint of big-city light pollution. “We are blanketed with stars that are so clear,” says Greg, “and seem so close.”