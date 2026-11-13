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Rosewood Property Co. Begins Leasing 370-Unit Multifamily Project in Irving
8 days ago
IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based owner-operator Rosewood Property Co. has begun leasing The Gilman, a 370-unit apartment community located within Irving’s Las Colinas district.. Situated on 6.9 acres, the development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 615 to 1,460 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, indoor and outdoor clubrooms, a poker lounge, coworking space, a golf simulator, sky lounge and a dog park. Construction of The Gilman, which Rosewood developed in partnership with Barings, began in 2024 and is slated for full completion in early 2027. Rents start at $1,878 per month for a studio apartment.