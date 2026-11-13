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Cullinan Properties Underway on 256,000 SF Veterans Affairs Clinic in Copperas Cove, Texas
8 days ago
COPPERAS COVE, TEXAS — Illinois-based developer Cullinan Properties is underway on construction of a 256,000-square-foot Veterans Affairs (VA) clinic at 552 Robert Griffin III Blvd. in the Central Texas city of Copperas Cove. The new two-story clinic will offer a full range of services, including imaging, dental, endoscopy, primary care, social work, dermatology and cardiology. The facility will also have a dedicated clinic for women. Sitework commenced in September, and a groundbreaking ceremony took place on Oct. 8. Construction is expected to be complete in fall 2028, with the first patients expected to be seen in January 2029.