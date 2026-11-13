undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Obituary-Albert Jay Vos
8 days ago
Albert Jay Vos, 93, of Morrison, IL, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Homestead Memory Care in Morrison. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026, at Spring Valley Reformed Church, with Rev. Paul Wissink, pastor of Spring Valley Reformed Church, officiating. Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. Memorials have been established to Spring Valley Reformed Church, Homestead of Morrison, and IHCC Hospice.