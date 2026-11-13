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AI in Our Schools: A Community Update
7 days ago
Have you been wondering about Artificial Intelligence in education? Here is some information about how Amity is using AI in our schools, along with some tips and resources. You do not need to be a technology expert to help your child navigate the ever-changing landscape of AI. Staying engaged, asking questions, and helping your child develop good judgment skills matters more than knowing every technology.