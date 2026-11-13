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Zahnow Library celebrates Native American Heritage Month
By Brandon SickelsA&EAnita DeyDiversityEquityFeatureInclusionIndigenousIndigenous historyLibrarymulticulturalismNative AmericanNative American HeritageNative American Heritage MonthOjibweRoberta R. Allen Reading RoomWilliam Adamezahnow library,8 days ago
Native American Heritage Month is celebrated every November. Anita Dey, the Director of the Zahnow Library, reminds SVSU Cardinals of the local relevance, “Native American culture is pertinent to us because we are on Ojibwe and other tribes’ land.”. Dey believes that inclusivity is essential to their work...