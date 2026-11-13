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The 2026 Steuben County Budget Presentation
By Brian O'Neil,8 days ago
FROM STEUBEN COUNTY: Steuben County Manager and Budget Officer Jack K. Wheeler presented the proposed 2027 Steuben County budget today before members of the community and the Steuben County Legislature, outlining a financial plan focused on maintaining essential services, investing in public safety and infrastructure, and protecting local taxpayers amid rising state and federal costs. Despite significant financial pressures associated with state mandates, foster care, SNAP administration and employee expenses, the proposed budget maintains a property tax levy increase well below the New York State tax cap while continuing the County’s longstanding trend of reducing the average full-value property tax rate. “Developing this budget required difficult decisions and careful financial planning. We’re facing significant increases in mandated costs, particularly in Social Services, while continuing to invest in public safety, our roads and the services our residents depend on. Through responsible budgeting, conservative revenue forecasting and the work of our Legislature, department heads and employees, we’ve developed a plan that addresses these challenges while remaining well below the New York State tax cap. “