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The Community Foundation for Crawford County celebrates Community Foundation Week
By Crawford County Now,8 days ago
BUCYRUS, OH (CRAWFORD COUNTY NOW)—The Community Foundation for Crawford County will join community foundations across the country from November 12 to 18, 2026, to celebrate Community Foundation Week. Established in 1989 by President George H.W. Bush, the week recognizes how community foundations bring neighbors, donors, and local institutions together to strengthen the places they call home.
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