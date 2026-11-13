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KWSO Friday Morning News: Tribal Tech Recovery, ‘These Sacred Hills’ Screening, Wind Advisory, and Regional Updates
8 days ago
Core Microsoft 365 and Outlook services are back online today after a massive global outage disrupted work for hundreds of thousands of users, including employees of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Microsoft reports that internal server health-check failures—rather than staffing cuts or a cyberattack—caused Thursday's disruption. Tribal IT says systems are stabilizing, though staff should expect minor email delays, restart Outlook if errors persist, and check their Outbox for stuck messages.