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WRN Daily: Historic Mississippi U.S. Senate race has UW connection
8 days ago
There’s a UW connection to a historic story in national politics. University of Wisconsin Law School graduate Scott Colom’s successful U.S. Senate campaign in Mississippi contributed to the midterm wave which saw Democrats win majorities in the House and Senate. Colom defeated Republican incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith to the bring Democrats to 55 of 100 Senate seats, the eighth seat flipped by Democrats.