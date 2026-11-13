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Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday
By Raiders.com Staff,8 days ago
Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Sunday's Raiders vs. Seahawks game. Newton started performing in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World at age 15, and nearly 70 years later, his star still shines brightly on the Strip, having headlined in front of more than 40 million people during a record-setting run of 25,000-plus shows in Las Vegas, alone.
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