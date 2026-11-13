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Plex just added 9 more free live TV channels to its lineup
By Craig Donaldson,8 days ago
I've been shifting my streaming habits more and more toward free streaming services this year, and, truth be told, I wish I had done this a long time ago. It's no secret that streaming costs have risen rapidly over the past few years, with major services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV, and more all raising their prices. So I've been trying my best to cut back on the number of streaming services I pay for, and free streaming services have been a huge help.
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