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Cisco CEO Shrugs Off Concerns On Revenue Guidance Dip, Says ‘Profitability Of The Business Is Incredible’
By Prabhjote Gill,9 days ago
Advertisement|Remove ads. Cisco Systems (CSCO) CEO Chuck Robbins said on Friday that the dip in the company's second-quarter revenue guidance is routine and that investors are focusing on the wrong margin. “It’s a linearity thing that occurs almost every year,” Robbins said in an interview with CNBC on Friday, a...