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Data Centers in Oakland?
8 days ago
On today’s show, the fight is on. The Stop Data Centers Coalition for Alameda County has taken the battle to Oakland City Council and they have responded. We’ll hear from members Zoe Jonick of 350 Bay Area/350 Bay Area Action, Dohee Kim Lead Campaigner for Local Clean Energy Alliance and Cynthia Kaufman Board President of Fossil Free Alliance this hour about what the city council did and what is at stake.