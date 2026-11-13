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Space Force picks three firms to develop cloud software to control electronic jammer fleet
By Sandra Erwin,8 days ago
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force selected Anduril Industries, Booz Allen Hamilton and Peerless Technologies to compete to build a cloud-based command system for the service’s network of electronic warfare weapons. Sandra Erwin. Sandra Erwin writes about military space programs, policy, technology and the industry that supports this...