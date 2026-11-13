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Democrats win 5 state legislatures, governorships needed for Electoral College changes
By NATALIA MITTELSTADT,8 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — In the midterm elections, Democrats won control of five state legislatures and governorships needed to change the Electoral College to elect presidential candidates by the national popular vote. Last week, gubernatorial elections and the majorities in state legislatures in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin were...