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15 Things You Did Not Know About Bald Eagles
By Jan,7 days ago
The bald eagle, America’s national bird and a symbol of freedom and power, has captivated our imagination for centuries. While most people recognize these majestic raptors with their distinctive white heads and impressive wingspans, there’s much more to these remarkable birds than meets the eye. From surprising dietary habits to extraordinary physical capabilities, bald eagles harbor fascinating secrets that showcase why they’ve earned their iconic status. This article explores 15 lesser-known facts about bald eagles that highlight their remarkable adaptations, behaviors, and significance in both natural ecosystems and human culture.