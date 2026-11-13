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The new Apple TV has a YouTube problem
By Stevie Bonifield,8 days ago
Is a news writer covering all things consumer tech. Stevie started out at Laptop Mag writing news and reviews on hardware, gaming, and AI. People who received the brand new Apple TV 4k today saw some strange error messages as soon as they opened the YouTube app. As the first units arrived, the app was initially only showing a black screen with a QR code and an error message saying “YouTube is not yet available on this device.” In some cases the app was functional, but had a transparent red bar stuck at the bottom of the screen saying, “YouTube app is approved for device testing only and not for production use.”