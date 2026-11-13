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The Coca‑Cola Company Names Pamela Stewart President of The McDonald’s Division
By savoystaff,9 days ago
The Coca‑Cola Company names Pamela Stewart president of The McDonald’s Division. Stewart will report to CEO Henrique Braun. Stewart has served as Chief Customer Officer, Retail for the North America operating unit since 2023, leading a 110-customer organization that includes 25 global customers. During her tenure, company brands have maintained category leadership and delivered more than twice the growth of the leading competitor. Previously, Stewart was president of West Zone Franchise Operations – NAOU.