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Virgin River gets the go-ahead for season nine at Netflix
By Jarrod Jones,8 days ago
As Netflix’s popular romantic drama series Virgin River heads into its eighth season in 2027, the streamer has decided to greenlight a ninth, what the hey. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith said in an announcement, “In a world that can sometimes feel increasingly disconnected, there’s something meaningful about having a place people want to return to. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and continue to grow, and deeply grateful to the cast, crew, writers, and fans who have made Virgin River feel like home the world over.” Netflix also shared that the city mouse/country mouse series, which stars Alexandra Breckinridge (True Blood) and Martin Henderson (Grey’s Anatomy), has recently passed the half-billion-view mark, which is mighty impressive. Virgin River is based on the 21-book series by Robyn Carr, so, y’know—no stranger to commitment.