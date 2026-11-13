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Sherwin-Williams Launches Coating System Selector Tool
By Rachel Klemovitch,7 days ago
The new online Protective & Marine System Selector tool from Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine is simplifying the selection process for specifying coating and lining systems that protect critical water and wastewater infrastructure from deterioration. The interactive web-based platform allows users to explore various environments throughout water and wastewater treatment plants...