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Hunterdon County commissioner honors veterans, community leadership at Flemington celebration
By Jay Edwards,8 days ago
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Hunterdon County) — Hunterdon County Commissioner Susan Soloway joined residents, families and staff at Independence Manor in Raritan Township on Veterans Day to recognize local veterans for their military service and honor a community member for his dedication to volunteerism and supporting others. The Nov. 11...