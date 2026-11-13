undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
COWIE, BELLEMEUR, LANE LEAD THURSDAY NHRA POMONA SPORTSMAN QUALIFYING
By Bobby Bennett,7 days ago
Shawn Cowie and Sean Bellemeur took command of the Top Alcohol divisions Thursday as qualifying opened for the 61st annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. Cody Lane (Competition Eliminator), Kevin Motter (Super Stock) and Pete Lanciers (Stock Eliminator) also led their respective categories as the final NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series national event of the season got underway.