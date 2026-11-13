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District Attorney Hoovler Announces Guilty Plea in Sexual Assault of a Child
By Warwick Dispatch,7 days ago
People to Recommend Bayani Ibanez be Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison. Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that on Monday, November 2, 2026, Bayani Ibanez, age 63, of Monroe, pled guilty in Orange County Court to Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree. At sentencing on February 22, 2027, the People will recommend that he be sentenced to fifteen (15) years in prison, to be followed by ten (10) years of post-release supervision. As part of the sentence, Ibanez will also be registered as a sex offender under the New York Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA). At the plea proceedings, Ibanez admitted that between July, 2006 and January, 2009 he engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than thirteen years old.