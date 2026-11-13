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Veterans Day: Thank you for your service
By Warwick Dispatch,7 days ago
As your Sheriff, I take great pride in recognizing and honoring our veterans on this special day, November 11th. We must take the time to reflect on the sacrifices made by the millions of heroes who have bravely served our great nation. These courageous men and women have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedoms, and their valor surpasses the battlefield. I am proud to have so many service members who are currently serving or have served in the United States Military, and they continue to serve you here in Orange County. Their commitment never withers; day in and day out, they protect our freedoms, our country, and our community.