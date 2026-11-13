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Pacific Notes: Butler, Sabonis, J. Green, Ingram
By Arthur Hill,8 days ago
There’s still no definite timeline for Warriors star Jimmy Butler to return from a torn ACL in his right knee, but he’s determined to make the G League part of his rehab process, according to Nick Friedell of The Athletic. Butler wants to play at least one game for the team’s affiliate in Santa Cruz before returning to the NBA, similar to the way injured baseball players often do rehab stints in the minor leagues.