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Williams Bay Voters Approve $10M School Referendum, Lone Yes in Walworth County
By Samantha Blake-Porter,8 days ago
Williams Bay voters approved an extension of their school operating referendum during the week of November 2, 2026, with 57 percent in favor of a measure that will funnel roughly $10 million toward staff and programs over the next four school years. The approval does not raise taxes in Williams Bay, instead continuing the rate voters first signed off on previously. It made Williams Bay the only one of four Walworth County school districts whose referendum passed this election.