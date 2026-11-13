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National political experts weigh in on the November Midterm Election at a Springfield event
By KSMU,9 days ago
The Missouri State University Political Science and Philosophy Department brought two speakers to Springfield this week to talk about the November Midterm Election. The talk featured speakers from the right and the left. Matthew Continetti is director of domestic policy studies and the Patrick and Charlene Neel Chair in American Prosperity at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, one of the country’s foremost conservative think tanks, according to Political Science Department Head Gabriel Ondetti. Continetti also writes a column for The Washington Post. Dr. Bernard Fraga is the Ann and Michael Hankin distinguished professor of political science at Emory University in Atlanta and a wide published expert on voting behavior and voter turnout, especially among minority groups, Ondetti said.