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Shakira Austin wants the Mystics to sign Kelsey Mitchell in free agency
By Albert Lee,8 days ago
It didn’t take long for us to figure out what’s going on with the Washington Mystics and what direction they could go in the future. Center Shakira Austin was on retired WNBA player Candace Parker’s and Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston’s podcast “Post Moves.” The podcast focused on Unrivaled and a lengthy interview with Austin. Along the way, Austin was asked if there was a player whom she’d like to play with. Austin said Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who hits unrestricted free agency this year. Boston ultimately joked (but probably wasn’t joking) that she didn’t want that remark on the podcast.