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Rory McIlroy shares 36-hole lead at DP World Tour Championship, chases eighth Race to Dubai title
8 days ago
Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy recovered from a back-nine wobble to birdie No. 18 and share the 36-hole lead at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship on Friday, leaving him well-placed to win a record-tying eighth Race to Dubai title.