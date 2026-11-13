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Hastings City Council to hold special meeting on Heartland Pet Connection, shelter deal
By NTV News,9 days ago
Hastings, Neb — The Hastings City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss a potential agreement between Heartland Pet Connection and a city animal shelter. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday. It comes after four city council members signed a request to have the matter placed on an agenda at a special meeting.
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