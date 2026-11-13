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Pedal Power! Mayor Gaskins Joins MacArthur Elementary’s Bike Bus on a Chilly Friday Morning
By Lisa-Helene Lawson,8 days ago
ALEXANDRIA, VA — Chilly temperatures couldn’t put the brakes on an enthusiastic group of young cyclists Friday morning, November 13, as Douglas MacArthur Elementary School students pedaled through Alexandria with a special guest: Mayor Alyia Gaskins. Forget the yellow school bus! These students prefer two wheels, fresh air...