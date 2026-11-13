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Psychological Horror Game UN:Me Shows How Its Four Souls Differ in New Motion Capture Video
By Azario Lopez,8 days ago
Publisher Shueisha Games and developer historia have released a new behind-the-scenes video for their upcoming psychological horror adventure, UN:Me, highlighting how motion capture is being used to distinguish the game’s four souls. The title is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam in 2027.