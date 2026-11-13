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New ‘Friday the 13th’ Movie Set for 2027 With Steve Miner, 75, Directing
By Jordan Ruimy,8 days ago
It took nearly two decades and an endless legal mess, but it's actually happening: Jason Voorhees is coming back to theaters. Will anybody care?. The 13th "Friday the 13th" movie (yes, the 13th; someone in marketing must be thrilled) will hit theaters in 2027. Steve Miner is back to direct. He made "Friday the 13th Part 2" and "Part III," and he's the guy who first put the hockey mask on Jason. David Fliegel wrote the script.
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