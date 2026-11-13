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Tactical RPG ‘Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds’ Coming to PS5 in May 2027 Alongside PC 1.0 Release; New Trailer Streaming Now
By Azario Lopez,8 days ago
Developer Ocelot Technologies has announced that its turn-based tactical RPG Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds will launch on PlayStation 5 in May 2027, alongside the game’s full 1.0 release on PC via Steam. The title is currently available through Steam Early Access, where it has received a positive reception from players.